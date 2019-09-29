Home

POWERED BY

Services
Demuth Funeral Home
1145 W. Britton Rd.
Oklahoma City, OK 73114
(405) 843-5521
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Demuth Funeral Home
1145 W. Britton Rd.
Oklahoma City, OK 73114
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LESLIE SANDERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LESLIE SANDERS


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LESLIE SANDERS Obituary














Leslie Lynn "Les"
Sanders
July 31, 1951 - Sept. 25, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Les passed away peacefully in his home with his family by his side. He will forever be loved and missed. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbra Joyce Varvil Adams; and his son, Richie Sanders. He is survived by his wife, Renda Sanders, of the home; his kids, Robbie Sanders and wife, Miranda Combs and husband, Melissa Moseley and husband, Mark Sanders and wife, Tabbatha Brown and husband, William Beshears, and Elizabeth Wilcox; brothers and sister, Arland Callison, George Sanders, and Don Sanders. He has 19 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; many cousins, nieces and nephews and in-laws. The Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Demuth Funeral Home in Oklahoma City.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LESLIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now