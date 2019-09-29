|
|
OKLAHOMA CITY
Leslie Lynn "Les"
Sanders
July 31, 1951 - Sept. 25, 2019
Les passed away peacefully in his home with his family by his side. He will forever be loved and missed. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbra Joyce Varvil Adams; and his son, Richie Sanders. He is survived by his wife, Renda Sanders, of the home; his kids, Robbie Sanders and wife, Miranda Combs and husband, Melissa Moseley and husband, Mark Sanders and wife, Tabbatha Brown and husband, William Beshears, and Elizabeth Wilcox; brothers and sister, Arland Callison, George Sanders, and Don Sanders. He has 19 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; many cousins, nieces and nephews and in-laws. The Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Demuth Funeral Home in Oklahoma City.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 29, 2019