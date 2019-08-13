|
|
Lester "Bear" Jensen NORMAN
September 29, 1924 - August 11, 2019
Lester Doyle "Bear" Jensen, age 94, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 11, 2019, in Norman, OK. Bear was born on September 29, 1924 in Weaubleau, MO to Loren and Veda (Niblack) Jensen. After the death of his mother in 1927, his family moved to Oklahoma, eventually settling in Norman. Bear graduated from Norman High School in 1945. During his time at Norman High, he played for the 1943 football state championship team, the 1945 basketball state championship team, was selected for the All-State football team, and played in the 1945 Oklahoma - Texas Oil Bowl game. Following his high school graduation, Bear played football for the University of Oklahoma, earning All Big Six guard. The 1947 season took him to Ada, OK where he played for the East Central Tigers and earned Little All - American honors. It was during this time that Bear met the love of his life, Hazel Massey, while taking a Physical Education class. They married June 12, 1948 and have been blessed with 71 years of marriage and two children, Buzz and Jill. After college, Bear followed his lifelong dream, and became an educator and football coach. He coached one year at East Central University, and then went to Davis High School where he led his team to the state championship game. Following his tenure at Davis, Bear and his family moved to Pauls Valley where he coached for two years. In 1954, he went to Claremore High School and became the winningest coach in Claremore history, a title he still holds. In 1964, Bear moved his family to Cameron University where he led the Aggies to a number one national ranking and a berth to the Junior Rose Bowl. He helped transition Cameron to a four-year college where they played in two additional bowl games. While at Cameron, Bear had the honor and pride of coaching his son, Buzz, in football. He retired from football coaching in 1973 and began coaching the Cameron Aggies baseball team. Bear remained in this capacity until his final retirement in 1986. Bear was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the East Central University Hall of Fame, the Cameron University Hall of Fame, and the Claremore High School Hall of Fame. Upon retirement, Bear and Hazel made their home in Norman, OK to be closer to their family. He enjoyed coaching his grandson's football team and watching his granddaughter's dance recitals. Bear was a longtime member of First Baptist Church and enjoyed volunteering and taking trips with his church family. Bear and Hazel have been blessed with two grandchildren and five great grandchildren who lovingly call him GG Bear. His life can be summed up with a love of faith, family, friends, and football. He is preceded in death by his parents: Loren and Veda Jensen, sister: Irene Deskin and husband Carl, brothers: Kenneth Jensen, Bill Jensen, and Harvey Adkins, nephew: Mike Deskin, and niece: Carla Deskin. Bear will be remembered by his loving wife: Hazel, children: Buzz Jensen and his wife Connie of Norman, and Jill Jensen and her husband Cal Stone of Camas, WA, grandchildren: Chris Jensen and his wife Kellie of Enid, and Lisa Edge and her husband Josh of Norman, great grandchildren: Blake, Lauren, and Sarah Jensen of Enid, and Luke and Cole Edge of Norman, niece: Carol Wilson of Norman, nephews: Justin Deskin of Spain and Robert Wilson of Norman. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, August 14th, at 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Tribute Memorial Care in Norman, OK. A celebration of Bear's life will be on Thursday, August 15th, at 2:00 pm at the First Baptist Church in Norman, OK. There will be a graveside service following at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Norman, OK. Memorial contributions can be made to the Children's Ministry at First Baptist Church of Norman, OK. The family would like to thank Dr. Tom Merrill, his nurse, Pam Levy, and the entire staff of Bridges and Grace Living Center for their loving care and compassion. Online condolences may be shared at www.tribute.care (405.292.4787).
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 13, 2019