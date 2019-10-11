|
Lesty Jo Baxter OKLAHOMA CITYY
Dec. 27, 1923 - Oct. 7, 2019
Oklahoma City resident, Lesty Jo Baxter, 95, passed away peacefully in Frisco, Texas on Monday, October 7, 2019. Lesty was born December 27, 1923 in Oklahoma County to Logan and Frankie (Myers) Wilson, and was the youngest of 8 children. She was a charter member of Putnam City United Methodist Church and was active until her health no longer allowed her to do the things she loved. She was a teacher in the Putnam City School District for over 35 years before her retirement. Lesty enjoyed travelling, gardening, and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Melvin Baxter. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Kay and Ed Frantz and Patsi and Kenneth Kinsey; 3 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. Visitation will be 2pm-4pm Friday at Guardian West Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held 11am Saturday at Jones I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 11, 2019