Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corbett Funeral & Cremation Service
807 West Wilshire Blvd.
Oklahoma City, OK 73116
(405) 488-3848
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunny Lane Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for LETA BIRD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LETA BIRD


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Leta Maxine Bird
Sept. 12, 1923 - Nov. 20, 2019

EDMOND
Leta Maxine Bird, 96, was granted her angel wings on Nov. 20, 2019. She died in her own home, surrounded by her family. She ran the first kidney dialysis machine, and at age of 46, she earned her GED. She became a nurses aide and learned how to drive the first year after her husband passed. She wrote poems and painted. Leta was preceded in death by her husband, Cleo Bird; and is survived by her daughters, Gwen Davis, Brenda Bohannon, and Carla Brakel; her son, Danny Bird; 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at Sunny Lane Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LETA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Corbett Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -