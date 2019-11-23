|
|
Leta Maxine Bird EDMOND
Sept. 12, 1923 - Nov. 20, 2019
Leta Maxine Bird, 96, was granted her angel wings on Nov. 20, 2019. She died in her own home, surrounded by her family. She ran the first kidney dialysis machine, and at age of 46, she earned her GED. She became a nurses aide and learned how to drive the first year after her husband passed. She wrote poems and painted. Leta was preceded in death by her husband, Cleo Bird; and is survived by her daughters, Gwen Davis, Brenda Bohannon, and Carla Brakel; her son, Danny Bird; 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at Sunny Lane Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 23, 2019