Letha D. Schulz MIDWEST CITY
Oct. 29, 1937 - Aug. 13, 2019
Letha was born in Tarrant County, TX, as Letha Delle Tipton, in 1937. She attended school in Euless, TX, and after high school a secretarial school.
She married Bill Schulz in 1958. They lived in MWC for 60 years and worked at Tinker. Bill passed away in March, 2019.
She is survived by her son, Michael, her daughter, Lisa and husband Ned Davis, and two grandchildren, Austin and Savanna.
Funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. Sat. 8-17-2019 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Arlington Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 16, 2019