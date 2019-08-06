Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary North Colonial Chapel
13125 North MacArthur Boulevard
Oklahoma City, OK 73142
(405) 720-1439
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary North Colonial Chapel
13125 North MacArthur Boulevard
Oklahoma City, OK 73142
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary North Colonial Chapel
13125 North MacArthur Boulevard
Oklahoma City, OK 73142
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Resurrection Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for LeWilma Woodard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LeWilma Joy Woodard


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

LeWilma Joy Woodard
June 18, 1931 - Aug. 4, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Our beloved Mother, Grandmother and GiGi went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Joy was born on June 18, 1931 to Luna Milas and Kitty Webb. She married James Richard Woodard, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Shirley and Gerald Ingram, Rebecca Hanks, and Deborah Watson; grand-daughters, Tamara and Michael Swaldi, Stephanie and Stephen Mertens; step- granddaughters, Lori and Michael Nowlin, Melissa Ingram; and 6 great grand-children; 2 step-great grand-children; and numerous additional relatives. Joy was preceded in death by her husband, "Dick", her infant daughter, Sondra, son-in-law, John Watson, 3 brothers, and 4 sisters. Joy enjoyed playing bridge, sewing, painting, teaching ceramics and telling jokes.
A Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 7, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
A Funeral Service to remember Joy will be held at Vondel Smith North Colonial Chapel, Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LeWilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary North Colonial Chapel
Download Now