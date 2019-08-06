|
|
LeWilma Joy Woodard OKLAHOMA CITY
June 18, 1931 - Aug. 4, 2019
Our beloved Mother, Grandmother and GiGi went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Joy was born on June 18, 1931 to Luna Milas and Kitty Webb. She married James Richard Woodard, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Shirley and Gerald Ingram, Rebecca Hanks, and Deborah Watson; grand-daughters, Tamara and Michael Swaldi, Stephanie and Stephen Mertens; step- granddaughters, Lori and Michael Nowlin, Melissa Ingram; and 6 great grand-children; 2 step-great grand-children; and numerous additional relatives. Joy was preceded in death by her husband, "Dick", her infant daughter, Sondra, son-in-law, John Watson, 3 brothers, and 4 sisters. Joy enjoyed playing bridge, sewing, painting, teaching ceramics and telling jokes.
A Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 7, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
A Funeral Service to remember Joy will be held at Vondel Smith North Colonial Chapel, Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 6, 2019