Lieselotte Larwig BETHANY
Jan. 17, 1925 - Dec. 4, 2019
Lieselotte Johanna Marie Schwab Larwig passed away on Dec. 4, 2019. She was born in Oklahoma City on Jan. 17, 1925, to Christoph and Johanna Benz Schwab. Lieselotte graduated from Classen High School and went on to work for AT&T in her 20s.
She loved ballroom dancing, cross-stitching, cooking and watching OU football. Lieselotte was a member of Church of the Savior and the Moose Lodge.
Lieselotte was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frederick Larwig; and daughter-in-law, Jil Larwig.
She is survived by her son, Rick Larwig; daughter, Jeannie Clarke and husband Darin Clarke; grandchildren, Julie Clarke, Kristen Clarke, Chris Larwig, and David Larwig; and her great-grandchildren, Vivian Larwig, Liam and Jayden Stepp.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Church of the Savior, 5600 N.W. 63rd Street, Warr Acres, with interment following in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 6, 2019