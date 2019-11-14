|
OKLAHOMA CITY
Lillian Ann Blair
April 24, 1952 - November 9, 2019
With great sadness we are announcing the passing of our beloved sister Lillian Ann Blair. Although we grieve her passing, we rejoice that she is now free of her pain and suffering and enjoying her reunion with the people she loved so dearly that have preceded her. Lillian was the fourth child of six born to her parents Lawrence Ervin Blair and Amelia Bonita (DeLeon) Blair. She was born in Sulphur, Oklahoma but the family relocated to Oklahoma City where she remained until her passing. She graduated from Classen High School and went on to work at St. Anthony's Hospital and later on worked at Green Light Automotive in Midwest City for many years, then for the City for several years until her health started failing. Lillian was the type of person once you met her, you would never forget her. Ornery, she was, stubborn she was, but she had a way of leaving you laughing. She was a lot of fun to be around. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Larry E. Blair and brothers-in-law, Sam Todd and Ken (Mac) McDonald, and her beloved partner of thirty years, Rebecca Cleary.
She is survived by her sisters, Ella McDonald, Jeanette Ross (Dean), Sandi Todd and one brother, Allen Blair (Billie) and sister-in-law, Sharon Blair. She will fondly be remembered as Aunt Lil to her nieces and nephews, Shawn Milligan, Marti Martin, Deana Coll, Jana Cline, Rickey Placker, Bubba Blair, Kevin Blair, Sissy Burk, Michael Blair, Chad Harbin, Kerri Redus, Patrick Harbin and a host of great nieces and nephews.
To our beloved Lillian: You will always be loved and the memories you have left for us will be forever remembered. Funeral Services will be 10:00a.m., Saturday, Novem-ber 16th, at Hahn-Cook/ Street & Draper with Interment to follow at Arlington Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 8:00a.m. - 8:00p.m., Thursday and Friday, at Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 14, 2019