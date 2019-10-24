|
Lillian Katherine Camp MUSTANG
April 17, 1926 - October 21, 2019
Lillian Katherine Camp passed away in Oklahoma City on Monday, October 21, 2019, at the age of 93 years. Lillian was the daughter of Maltie Dee Wallace & Gladys Ora (Shed) Wallace, born on April 17, 1926, at Sasakwa, Oklahoma. She was married to John E. Camp on February 10, 1945, in Oklahoma City. She lived in Midwest City for 56 years, and worked for 30 years as a Ratings Specialist at Tinker Air Force Base, retiring in 1986. For the past twelve years, she made her home in Mustang. She was a contented homebody, an avid reader, and she loved to crochet and oil paint. She is preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, John E. Camp; her parents, Dee & Gladys Wallace. She is survived by two daughters: Carol Andrews (Frank) of Yukon, and Susan Himes of Mustang; four grandchildren: Melanie Russell (Gary) of Edmond, Nathan Himes of Oklahoma City, Shelley Johnson (Larry) of Edmond, David Andrews (Kelly) of Katy TX; eight grandchildren: Tyler Russell, Taylor Russell, Brandon Johnson, Jake Johnson, Rafe Johnson, Blayne Andrews, Kollins Andrews, and Kyler Andrews; other family members and friends. Private family services are planned. www.fisherfh.net
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 24, 2019