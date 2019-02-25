Linda Buxton



OKLAHOMA CITY

It is with great sadness that the family of Linda Buxton announces her passing, after

a brief illness, on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Buxton and Royce (Lay) Buxton; and sister, Carolyn (Buxton) Landess. Linda will be lovingly remembered by her siblings, Brenda Buxton, and her identical twin brothers and sisters-in-law, Carroll & Linda Buxton and Raymond & Dianna Buxton; and "Special Cousins," Jon & Patty Burmeister. Linda will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. She was born in Beaumont, TX. She attended Guymon Public Schools and graduated with the Class of 1971. She was very active in her church community at Life Church in Oklahoma City, where she was a greeter and hostess. Linda enjoyed gardening and loved to travel. One of her greatest passions in life was the love of her Yorkies, Sadie, Tori, and Zoe. Viewing will be held Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mercer-Adams Funeral Home. Funeral Service in memory of Linda will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 11 a.m. at Life Church, 5561 NW Expressway, with the Rev. Ronnie Brumley officiating. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Linda to Life Church Global Missions Ministries.