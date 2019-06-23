|
Linda Gayle Callum OKLAHOMA CITY
Aug. 30, 1963 - June 19, 2019
Linda G. Callum was born on Aug. 30, 1963, in Oklahoma City and passed away on the morning of June 19, 2019, at the age of 55 in her home. She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Wooldridge; and granddaughter, Scarlett Rose Hargrove. She is survived by her father, Charles Callum; her two sisters, Virginia Howard and Janet Quenzer; her son and daughter-in-law, Steven & Faith Hargrove; her four grandchildren, SaBrianna, Tasia, Justn, and Elizabeth Hargrove; and her three-legged Pit Bully Lizzie.
"In life we loved you dearly,
in death we love you still.
In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill."
Published in The Oklahoman on June 23, 2019