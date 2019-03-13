Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Kernke Funeral Directors
14624 North May Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
(405) 302-0021
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Smith & Kernke Funeral Directors
14624 North May Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LINDA EMERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LINDA EMERSON


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LINDA EMERSON Obituary

Linda Ruth Emerson
November 27, 1945 - March 10, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Linda Ruth Emerson, 73, of Oklahoma City, passed away March 10, 2019, at Integris Hospice House. Born November 27, 1945 in Oklahoma City, she is preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Ruth "Ashinhurst" Lasby, and her late husband, Joseph Emerson. She is survived by Mark and Nicole and granddaughter Avary Emerson. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, March 14th, 2019, at 2:00pm at Smith & Kernke Funeral Home located at 14624 N. May Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73134.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith & Kernke Funeral Directors
Download Now