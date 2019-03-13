|
|
Linda Ruth Emerson OKLAHOMA CITY
November 27, 1945 - March 10, 2019
Linda Ruth Emerson, 73, of Oklahoma City, passed away March 10, 2019, at Integris Hospice House. Born November 27, 1945 in Oklahoma City, she is preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Ruth "Ashinhurst" Lasby, and her late husband, Joseph Emerson. She is survived by Mark and Nicole and granddaughter Avary Emerson. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, March 14th, 2019, at 2:00pm at Smith & Kernke Funeral Home located at 14624 N. May Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73134.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 13, 2019