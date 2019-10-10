|
Linda Rose Giachino OKLAHOMA CITY
December 25, 1933 - October 8, 2019
Linda Giachino went home to be with her beloved Christ on October 8, 2019 at the age of 85. Linda, fittingly, came in to the world on Christmas Day, 1933. She was born in Scott City, KS to William Michael Betzen and Anna Linda Koetting Betzen. She was part of a strong Catholic farming family with 13 children. The family moved to Hereford, TX where Linda graduated from high school with honors. Linda's Catholic faith and her deep care for others led her to join the Convent and study to become a nurse. While she ultimately chose not to take her final vows, this commitment to service would continue to be a central facet of her life. In 1959, she married John Phillip Giachino. They settled in Oklahoma City and had three children that they raised in Christ the King parish where Linda was a devoted member for 60 years. During the years that Linda was a mother and housewife, Linda volunteered numerous hours with the International Visitors Bureau of Oklahoma City. The Giachino family welcomed hundreds of visitors from all over the world in to their home for dinners or a few days stay. John died in 1976 at which time Linda returned to her career as a Registered Nurse at Deaconess Hospital. She worked the night shift in the emergency room and other departments until her retirement in 1997. Throughout her life, Linda was devoted to her faith and lived it by helping those less fortunate than herself. Her causes were numerous and varied. She was a fierce advocate for the unborn. When the Knights of Columbus opened the Center for Family Love in Okarche, Linda spent countless hours organizing and promoting the annual tootsie roll fundraising campaign. She collected medical supplies and other items to support Blessed Fr. Stanley Rother's mission in Guatemala. In 1992, Linda took possession of a donated two building property. Over a year's time, Linda spent hundreds of hours remodeling the buildings and creating Elizabeth House, a transitional residence for previously incarcerated women and their children. Linda created the "Feed the Homeless" program and organized all of the blood drives at Christ the King Church. Linda started the "Peru Mission" in which she tirelessly organized dozens of shipments of supplies to Fr. Joe Uhen's mission in Piura, Peru. She has collected countless, possibly millions of, aluminum pop-tabs to send to Sister Rosemary's Sewing Hope program aiding abused girls and women in Uganda and South Sudan. Linda was dedicated to finding ways to help these and numerous other causes. Linda is preceded in death by parents, William and Anna Betzen, husband, John, and nine of her siblings. She is survived by son, Andy Giachino and wife Amy, son Phillip Giachino and wife LaDonna, daughter Lori Giachino and Craig Coulter, beloved grandchildren John, Lianna, and Lauryn Giachino, sisters Cleta Jasper and Betsy Weinzirl and brother Joe Betzen. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 10:00am at Christ the King Catholic Church. A Wake Service will be held at 7:00pm on Thursday at Smith and Kernke Funeral Home, 14624 N. May Ave. Please, per Linda's wishes, in lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be made to the Blessed Stanley Rother shrine through the archdiocese of Oklahoma City.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 10, 2019