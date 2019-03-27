|
|
OKLAHOMA CITY
Linda Kay Charney
April 25, 1951 - March 25, 2019
"Don't mourn for me long; I'll be the twinkle in your eye and the smile on your lip." -Linda Charney Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Linda Kay Porter Charney, passed away on March 25 from pancreatic cancer like her father before her. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 29, at Temple B'nai Israel in Oklahoma City. Reception to follow at Creekside Wedding Chapel in Edmond at 2:30. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Diabetes Solutions of Oklahoma and Cure Duchenne. You may read the full obituary at buchananfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 27, 2019