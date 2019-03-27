Home

8712 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
(405) 722-5262
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Temple B'nai Israel
Oklahoma City, OK
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:30 PM
Creekside Wedding Chapel
Edmond, OK
Linda Kay Charney
April 25, 1951 - March 25, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY

"Don't mourn for me long; I'll be the twinkle in your eye and the smile on your lip." -Linda Charney

Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Linda Kay Porter Charney, passed away on March 25 from pancreatic cancer like her father before her. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 29, at Temple B'nai Israel in Oklahoma City. Reception to follow at Creekside Wedding Chapel in Edmond at 2:30. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Diabetes Solutions of Oklahoma and Cure Duchenne. You may read the full obituary at buchananfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 27, 2019
