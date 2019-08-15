|
|
Linda Marie Kinney EL RENO
Jan. 21, 1948 - Aug. 9, 2019
Linda Marie Kinney, of El Reno, OK, passed away Aug. 9, 2019, at the age of 71. She was born Jan. 21, 1948 in Pampa, TX to Paul & Lois Skidmore. Linda is survived by two daughters, Shannon Johnson & husband Jay of El Reno, and Allison Duddleston of Palmer, MA; one sister, Paula Barton & husband Tolbert of Sachse, TX; five grandchildren, Sean Kinney, Kayleigh Disney, Emily Fink, Andrew Rudnicki and Ethan Rudnicki; and 2 great-grandchildren, Charleigh Ann & Jack Disney; and many nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. Linda is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 39 years, Ronnie Kinney; and one sister, Jean Dunn. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Covenant Community Church, 2250 S. Yukon Parkway, Yukon, OK 73099. In lieu of flowers, please donate to:
lewybodydementia.org
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 15, 2019