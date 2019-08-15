Home

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Covenant Community Church
2250 S. Yukon Parkway
Yukon, OK
LINDA KINNEY


1948 - 2019
LINDA KINNEY Obituary

Linda Marie Kinney
Jan. 21, 1948 - Aug. 9, 2019

EL RENO
Linda Marie Kinney, of El Reno, OK, passed away Aug. 9, 2019, at the age of 71. She was born Jan. 21, 1948 in Pampa, TX to Paul & Lois Skidmore. Linda is survived by two daughters, Shannon Johnson & husband Jay of El Reno, and Allison Duddleston of Palmer, MA; one sister, Paula Barton & husband Tolbert of Sachse, TX; five grandchildren, Sean Kinney, Kayleigh Disney, Emily Fink, Andrew Rudnicki and Ethan Rudnicki; and 2 great-grandchildren, Charleigh Ann & Jack Disney; and many nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. Linda is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 39 years, Ronnie Kinney; and one sister, Jean Dunn. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Covenant Community Church, 2250 S. Yukon Parkway, Yukon, OK 73099. In lieu of flowers, please donate to:

lewybodydementia.org

Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 15, 2019
