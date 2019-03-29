Linda Osborn

Feb. 15, 1954 - March 22, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Linda Lou Osborn, 65, of Oklahoma City, met Jesus face to face on March 22nd, 2019 after a long battle with lung cancer. Linda was born at Tinker Air Force Base on February 15th, 1954 to Robert Lee and Betty Lou (Ruckman) Holt. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Management from Southern Nazarene University, but she would tell you that her greatest accomplishment was her children and grand-children. On December 29th, 1982 she married Charles Osborn who was her best friend for 36 years. Linda was preceded in death by her father, Robert Lee Holt, and her brother, Michael Lee Holt. She is survived by her mother Betty Lou Holt of Oklahoma City, husband Charles Osborn of Oklahoma City, daughter Amy Maley and Mark of Arcadia, daughter Ashley Osborn of Tuttle, son Travis Osborn and Rebecca of Oklahoma City and grandchildren Jordan Downs, Aidan Maley, Kamryn Maley, Devry Bork, Grayson Osborn and Preston Osborn as well as numerous family and friends. Linda will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Oklahoma City on March 29th, 2019. Family and friends are invited for a graveside service at 1:30pm followed by a memorial service at 2pm at the Chapel at Resthaven. The family would like to invite everyone to a "Celebration of Linda's Life" at the Osborn house after the service.