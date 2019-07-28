|
|
Linda Sue Simpson NOBLE
Richey
April 14, 1944 - July 23, 2019
Linda Sue Simpson Richey, of Noble, passed away on July 23, 2019, in Noble, OK at the age of 75 years. Linda Sue Simpson was born on April 14, 1944, in Pauls Valley, OK to Helene T. Simpson (Goodson) Simpson and Walter Charles Simpson. She was raised in Paoli and graduated from Paoli High School. She was married to William H. "Bill" Richey in Paoli, OK on May 22, 1965. They moved to the Oklahoma City area, and she has made her home in that area most of her life. For the past two years, she has lived in Noble and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Midwest City.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Goodson Simpson; and her husband, Bill Richey, on April 13 of this year. Surviving family include her father, W.C. Simpson, of Marionville, MO; one sister, Rebecca DeLong and her husband David, of Missouri; her two brothers, Kenny Simpson and his wife Phyllis, of California; and Danny Simpson and his wife Cheri, of New Mexico; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at Stufflebean-Coffey Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Pastor Jeremy Clayton. Interment at Paoli Cemetery under direction of Stufflebean-Coffey Funeral Home. We invite you to send a message of condolence and view the family's guest book at:
www.stufflebean
funeralhome.com
Published in The Oklahoman on July 28, 2019