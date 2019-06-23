Home

Linda J. Short
Oct. 30, 1941 - June 12, 2019

BLANCHARD
Linda Short passed away June 12, 2019. She was born to Leon and Genevieve Short on Oct. 30, 1941. She grew up in Weatherford, OK, graduating WHS in 1959 and from SWOSU in three short years. Linda then moved to Anaheim, CA to start her teaching career at Sycamore JH, where she taught school for 10 years. She moved back to Blanchard, OK to pursue her dream of owning land and horses. She taught Art at Choctaw HS for 26 years. Linda was an amazing artist who truly loved working with her students. She also became quite accomplished at barrel racing along with her dear friend, Retha Taylor. Linda loved her animals with all her heart. Linda is survived by her sisters, Verda Rowland and Ellen McGoffin and spouse Tony; aunts, SuZann Foster and Florene Pebley; nieces, Carey Kneupper and Shelly Cairl and spouse Chris; and nephews, Jeff Banister and spouse Karen and Shawn McGoffin.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 23, 2019
