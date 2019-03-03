Resources More Obituaries for LINDA VERGES Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? LINDA VERGES

Linda Kay "Chan" Chandler Verges

November 1, 1943 - January 8, 2019



SPENCER

Linda Kay "Chan" Chandler Verges, age 75, of Spencer, passed away unexpectedly on January 8, 2019. She was a loving and dedicated wife and mother, aunt, mentor, educator, coach, activist, volunteer, good neighbor, leader, innovator, historian, social capital curator, financial expert and giving friend and colleague to many. Linda thrived in a wide variety of professional and community activities and made positive impacts her standard. Her liveliness and thoughtfulness will be missed greatly.

Linda was born on November 1, 1943 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Charlie Francis Chandler and La Donia Keith Coffman Chandler, and was a descendent of pioneers who made the first Oklahoma Land Run in 1889. Her early years were spent enjoying all the fun that life on a dairy farm and her imagination could muster. Linda attended Jones High School and was known for her competitive basketball skills. When the family moved from Jones to Spencer, Linda attended Star Spencer High School, and graduated in June 1961 with great promise and potential. Linda was selected as one of 57 outstanding high school students across Oklahoma for the first University of Oklahoma's President's Leadership Class (PLC) – a special group of gifted students chosen to develop leadership talents on campus and in the community. As her Boomer Sooner spirit evolved, she worked as a "roving counselor" for dorm residents and assistant to the Dean of Women. Linda earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with triple major credentials in English, History and Psychology from OU in June 1965. In 1964, she met fellow student Stephen Verges and they married in December 1965. Upon graduation, Linda travelled to Godfrey, Illinois to work at the Monticello Female Seminary [now Lewis and Clark Junior College] as Social Director and Resident Counselor from August 1965 to June 1966. She supported the young women at Monticello in a broad range of social and cultural activities that enhanced their academic experiences and expanded her leadership and mentor talents. Next, Linda moved on as the Assistant Dean of Women for Freshmen at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, from July 1966 to August 1967. Another position in which she fostered other women in their bourgeoning academic careers. Linda's post-graduate career began the fall of 1967 at North Texas State University [now University of North Texas], in Denton, Texas, where she was also a Graduate Assistant with the English Department, until August 1969. In September 1969, she began commuting to Lawton, Oklahoma and became an English instructor at Cameron College [now Cameron University] during the time that the NCAA granted approval for the Junior College to become a University. Linda completed a Master of Arts in English Renaissance Drama in January 1970 at North Texas State University. In the spring of 1970, she and Stephen moved to Lawton, OK. For Linda, being back in Oklahoma meant being close to OU, and she began commuting to Norman for additional post graduate studies, while continuing to teach at Cameron University. She enjoyed teaching and helping students, especially her military students assigned to Fort Sill. Linda gave considerate encouragement to her students and constantly reminded them of their potential to achieve.

In January 1971, Linda and Stephen's daughter, Michelle was born. Also in January 1971, Linda co-sponsored Cameron's Drama Chapter of Alpha Psi Omega, a national honorary drama society, with the college's drama instructor Harry Brown. The purpose of the Drama Chapter was to recognize students for their achievements in the dramatic arts and technical craftsmanship. Additionally, Linda was active in the Lawton Community Theatre, participating in productions of "Dark of the Moon," "Life with Father," and "Flea in Her Ear," from 1971 to 1972. Her teaching tenure at Cameron ended in the summer of 1972 when she and Stephen and baby Michelle moved to Tempe, Arizona. Linda became a Library Cataloging Assistant at Arizona State University from August 1973 to March 1974. She moved on to the Librarian position for the Arizona Office of Economic Planning and Development and EPA/Emergency Department, under the Office of the Governor, from March 1974 to December 1975. Her experience in these offices would greatly benefit her community activist roles in the years to come.

Early in 1976, Linda and Stephen and Michelle moved to San Leandro, and then Hayward, California. From September 1976 to November 1978, Linda expanded her humanities background to new horizons and became a trailblazing female Registered Representative – Stock Broker for Dean Witter Reynolds, one of the first women in this profession. In November 1978, the family returned to Phoenix, Arizona and Linda continued as a Stock Broker with Drexel Burnham Lambert in Scottsdale, Arizona until September 1979. Building on her financial knowledge, Linda evolved to a Financial Services Representative with First Federal Savings and Loan in Phoenix, Arizona, from October 1980 to December 1982. These early days in the financial industry became the building blocks for her exceptional career as a banker and beyond. Linda also held a securities principal license, administered by the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), which qualified her to administer activities such as corporate securities, REITs, variable contracts, and venture capital as well as approve advertising and sales literature relating to municipal securities. She developed and presented seminars for First Federal on topics such as "Credit Card and Counterfeit Protection for Retailers," "Developing a Personal Financial Plan," and "An Overview of Financial Institutions," as well as creating a prototype program for the firm's "IRA by Phone" campaign. From January 1983 to March 1995, she worked with Great Western Bank, Dillard National Bank and Ford Consumer Finance Company. While in Arizona, Linda's career in the financial industry spanned several positions from Stock Broker, Loan Officer, Business Development Officer, Credit Leader, to Financial Asset Manager. She worked with respect, integrity, care and objectivity for her customers and their portfolios no matter the size.

In 1980, utilizing her talents for civic engagement and her understanding of economic development, Linda became the first President of the Paradise Valley (AZ) Consumer Advisory Board (1980 – 1982), playing a key community leadership role in rallying citizen support for and helping to establish the Humana Desert Valley Hospital Medical Center. The outlying northeastern part of Phoenix needed a medical center to support current and future population growth. Linda engaged with residents and networked with other community partners to improve and support the standard of living in the area. One year after the groundbreaking ceremony in August 1982, the medical center opened and quickly became a vital part of the northeast valley. She served on the hospital's Board of Trustees for six years. Linda was also active on the elected board of the Greater Paradise Valley Chamber of Commerce (GPVCC), beginning in 1983, and she became President and Director of the GPVCC from 1986 to 1988. While with the GPVCC, she impacted the Paradise Valley Unified School District in school board elections to support educators and students to improve the K-12 public education system. Linda's keen insights to the Northeast Valley community and economic development primed her for appointment to the Phoenix Peripheral Area C and D Planning Advisory Committee – a special group to assist the planning commission and Phoenix City Council on developing vacant land in north Phoenix. She served on the Rio Salado College Community Advisory Committee for five years. During which, her civic leadership talents supported the Maricopa Community College (MCC) system expansion to establish an extension campus of Rio Salado College in the Paradise Valley Mall, increasing higher education resources in the northeast Phoenix area. Additionally, Linda's role with the Planning Advisory Committee and role on the Maricopa Community College County District Task Force (seven years) helped to establish the seventh campus for the MCC system at North 32nd Street and East Unions Hills Drive, a 90-acre site. With satellite locations being used from 1985 to 1987, the Northeast Valley Education Center became the new Paradise Valley Community College and welcomed students and faculty to the 10 building campus in September 1987. Linda valued education and supported her Paradise Valley, Arizona community growth then and for future generations.

Meanwhile, in her spare time, Linda coached young girls' fast-pitch softball with the Paradise Valley Girls Softball League, beginning in 1982. She coached Michelle and other girls in the sport until 1989. Throughout her PVGSL coaching years, she fostered the girls' spirits and minds to work as a team and value each person's contributions and talents on and off the field. Always a caring person, Linda made sure to stay at the ball park until the last player had a ride home, leaving no girl left behind. Not shy of team sports herself, Linda also played in the Paradise Valley women's fast-pitch softball league from 1983 to 1993. Part of her regular "me-time" routine included weekly trips to the local library to gather five to ten books to keep her out of trouble for the week ahead. She and Stephen also took time to volunteer annually with the local Public Broadcasting Station fund raising drives and take donation calls at the local television station. Never failing her Boomer Sooner roots, Linda was a Life Member of the OU Alumni Association, served on the University of Oklahoma Alumni Advisory Council for six years, and was a Charter Member and Officer of the OU Club of Arizona for 8 years. She connected OU alumni in Arizona and California and coordinated alumni gatherings and events, especially during football season.

In January 1995, Linda returned to Spencer, Oklahoma to care for her Mother who had been diagnosed with cancer. After La Donia passed in June 1995, Linda remained in Spencer, while Stephen continued to operate his business in Phoenix, AZ. From July 1995 to February 2012, she continued her financial career with various titles at MidFirst Bank, Southwestern Bank and First United Bank in Oklahoma City in addition to working independently on recoveries with a Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Trustee, in OKC, and was involved with the Oklahoma Bankers Association. From time to time, Linda would receive thank you cards from customers with whom she had worked on the banks' behalf to collect or resolve delinquency issues. She would educate and help customers to support their financial literacy needs so they could better align their financial habits for a more prosperous future. Linda cared for customers and helped them to better realize their financial management potential and possibilities. Linda actively pursued financial education, FBI training conferences, and certification courses to further broaden her expertise in the financial industry. Since 2005, Linda was a member of the International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators (IAFCI). She was accredited by IAFCI as a Certified Financial Crimes Investigator, in 2009. She was also a Certified Fraud Examiner with the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) since 2010. Linda was also a member of Oklahoma City Metro Area Fraud Investigators Association (MAFIA). She attended regular IAFCI, ACFE, and MAFIA meetings and conferences and organized networking events with fellow banking professionals, active and retired, dedicated to industry. Beginning in February 2012, Linda worked as an independent contractor in the banking industry in Oklahoma and Colorado, specializing in loss prevention, unsecured receivables and deposit/loan account forensics. She had over 42 years of experience in finance and banking in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. Linda was the consummate banker, dedicated to her bank employers and colleagues alike, getting to the root of serious problem loans, proposing reasonable revisions of borrowers, and always focused on integrity. In banking, Linda's focus was always "on getting the job done, correctly, the first time." She was a superior expert in financial fraud investigation, participating and earning well over 250 hours in continuing and annual professional continuing education, and applying the knowledge, insights and skills on behalf of banks and federal authorities.

With Linda's return to Spencer in 1995, she also became more actively involved in the Spencer Historical Society and Museum, served on the board for several years and was a Charter Life Member of the Spencer Historical Society. She was a lively organizer with the museum supporting membership outreach, fundraising projects and annual events such as the Spencer Post Office Birthday, in February; Annual Baked Goods Sharing, Plant Sale and Cake Walk, in April; Annual Ice Cream Social, in August; and Annual Spencer Historical Society Christmas Party as well as the Annual Holiday Open House, in December. Linda supported the group with regular community notices to the Oklahoman newspaper and engaged with local businesses to recognize the city of Spencer's value and history in the community. She also researched Oklahoma history at the Oklahoma Historical Society Research Center to share facts and information about Oklahoma with SHS members and the Spencer community. Often times, Linda would gladly help people while at the OHS Research Center who were researching and needed some guidance. She would voluntarily offer insights to the variety of resources and even network through her personal connections to assist those in need of genealogy support and Oklahoma background. In conjunction with the Spencer Historical Society, Linda started an annual tribute to veterans at the Kolb Cemetery each November, not only placing flags on veteran's graves but also reading the names of over 450 veterans to honor their memory. She coordinated speakers for the annual military tribute and worked with the Star Spencer High School ROTC to participate as well. Linda was a member of the Kolb Cemetery Board of Trustees for six years, and continued to support family members with descendants buried in Kolb Cemetery until 2019. Utilizing her networking talents, she was a key organizer for Jones High School reunions and Star Spencer High School reunions, and Star Spencer Homecoming events. Linda reached out to alumni from both schools and across generations to ensure fellow alumni were included and kept informed of events in the community. With OU just down the road from Spencer, Linda connected with the President's Leadership Class organizers in support of reaching out to the 1961 PLC alumni and fellow PLC alumni since 1961 for the Annual OU PLC tribute, luncheon and medallion award ceremonies. Outside of the annual OU PLC event, she engaged regularly with fellow OU President's Leadership Class alumni and OU alumni. Her Boomer Sooner spirit never failed her or her fellow OU alumni. In 2005, Linda became a volunteer speaker and contributor to the inaugural "Life After OU: A Survival Course." The course idea was sponsored by fellow banker and OU alum, Peter Pierce, to introduce students to practical aspects of life after college such as the legal aspects of employment; money, banking and finances; insurance; mortgages; estate planning; and civic involvement. In partnership with other volunteer speakers, Linda contributed as a regular expert speaker on financial, budget and credit management until 2011. She also networked, on behalf of the OU course, to bring in other local professionals to support students in understanding real world life management beyond the campus. She sought to encourage students to engage in pro-active life management planning and preparing for the next chapter after graduation.

To further enhance her Spencer community, Linda worked with the TRIAD, a program of the Oklahoma Sheriff's Office, to initiate the Spencer Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (SALT) council. TRIAD is a collaborative effort between the Sheriff's office, local police departments and senior citizens working together to reduce and prevent crimes against seniors. Linda was also a member of the 1889er Society and the Oklahoma Historical Society, as well as the national Chandler Family Association. She attended Chandler Family reunions across country and worked tirelessly to research and engage with Chandler relatives. Linda was an avid reader, and kept up with her "me-time" weekly visits to the library and attended various library events as routine. She enjoyed cooking and baking in her spare time as well, and shared recipes with friends as well as writing to the "Swap Shop" by Melba Lovelace of the Oklahoman newspaper. With her caring and positive outlook, Linda sought to help where she could and ensure possibilities were recognized if not realized to improve the community. She was a self-less, considerate and dependable friend to many. Linda's desire to make a difference wherever viable guided her throughout her life. Linda was an exceptionally caring and intelligent person whose remarkable influence and endearing spirit remains steadfast for one and all.

Linda is survived by her husband of 53 years, Stephen; daughter, Michelle and son-in-law, Raad, of Denver CO; and double-cousin John William Chandler and his wife Paulette Chandler. She is preceded by her father Charlie Francis Chandler, December 25, 1992, and her mother La Donia Keith Coffman Chandler, June 4, 1995.

A Celebration of Life Open House is scheduled for Saturday, March 16, 2019, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Spencer Senior Center, 8302 NE 36th St, Spencer, OK 73084, behind the Spencer Police Station and Fire Station, at NE 36th Street and Spencer Road. Look for the purple balloons and streamers along NE 36th Street. Mom wanted a party rather than a somber event. She was always a kid at heart. Celebrating her with loving family and friends and memorable stories is how we will honor her.

Linda donated her body to the University of Oklahoma (OU) Willed Body Program. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made either to the OU Willed Body Program in memory of Linda K. Verges: OU Willed Body Program BSEB-100, P.O. Box 26901, Oklahoma City, OK 73126-0901; or to the Spencer Historical Society and Museum, P.O. Box 394, Spencer, OK 73084.