Linda Kay (Briscoe) Villa went to be in the arms of our Heavenly Father Feb. 26, 2019. Linda was born on Jan. 7, 1945, in Tulsa, OK to Alline (Purcer) Briscoe. She was raised in Oklahoma City, graduating cosmetology school, and began her life as a wife and a hairdresser in 1963. She spent over 30 years of her life as a beautician at New Creations salon in Oklahoma City. On Linda's days off, she would spend that time with family, friends and her beloved husband of 55 years, Frank A. Villa. She loved and cared for him up until her last days. She was the most loving, humble, kind, genuine, outgoing, wholesome, friendly woman and loved visiting with her family. Linda never knew a stranger and embraced the saying, "Treat the janitor with the same respect as the CEO." Linda loved cooking, sewing, crocheting, the OU Sooners, and most importantly, creating a home so welcoming you would leave as family. She taught her family what the "true" meaning of unconditional love is. Linda will be deeply missed by her husband, Frank Villa Jr; two children, Frank Villa III and Michele Villa; three grandchildren, Breahleigh, Steffen, and Raynee (Avery Jr); four great-grandchildren, Malakai, Maverick, Avery III, and Aveah; brother, Thomas Briscoe (Norma); nieces, Megan and Christine; sisters-in-law, Margy, Frankie, Ann, Alma, and Norma; 18 nieces and nephews and many great- and great-great. Linda will be greatly missed by her family and also friends, clients, coworkers that she made through the years. The family would like to acknowledge the much appreciated care by the medical staff of the OU Medical Center, and neurosurgeon Dr. Glenn. Funeral Mass will be on March 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the church. Flowers can be sent the morning of Mass at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 4201 S. McKinley Avenue, OKC. Donations may be made to Linda Villa gofundme page at: https://www.gofundme.com/rbnve-support-for-linda Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 3, 2019