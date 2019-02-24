Home

Faith Tabernacle Assembly
800 South Portland Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73108
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith Tabernacle
800 South Portland Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK
Linda Sue Vines
June 26, 1952 - Feb. 8, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Linda Sue Vines, "Granny," age 66, went to be with the Lord, after a long struggle with cancer, on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, with her family by her side. Linda was born in Dallas, TX to Chester and Peggy Vines. Mom was a smart, loving, caring, nurturing and encouraging mother of five that she successfully raised on her own. Linda is survived in death by her children, Cherron, Tanya, Christopher, Dustin, and Danielle; along with 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; her brother, Edward; and sister, Sandra. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Marsha. Mom fought the battle but lost the war and will always be remembered as a bright, shining light watching over us at all times. We will always cherish the memories of our time spent with you! Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Faith Tabernacle, at 800 South Portland Avenue in Oklahoma City.
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 24, 2019
