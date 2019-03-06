Home

February 3, 1935 - March 2, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Lindol McKinley Carter, age 84, passed into the presence of the Lord Jesus in his home in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Saturday, March 2nd 2019. He died following a years-long fight with liver cancer. Lindol was preceded in death by his in-laws Daisy and Hardy Shugart, son Lynn Carter and granddaughter Allison Frick. He is survived by his wife Donna, and beloved son Todd of the home; his grandson Allen Carter and great granddaughters Caris and Avalyn Carter of Ark City, KS, granddaughter Ashley Weece of Louisville, KY; great-grandchil-dren Landyn and Kayden Frick of Independence, KS. Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 8th, at Newcastle Christian Church (2200 Main Street, Newcastle), with interment to follow at Resthaven Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 6, 2019
