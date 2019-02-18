Linn William Wainner

Nov. 19, 1941 - Feb. 15, 2019



EDMOND

Linn W. Wainner, 77, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Edmond, OK. Linn was born on Nov. 19, 1941, in Houston, TX to Fred & Katy Wainner. Linn played high school football in Derby, KS and attended Southwestern College in Winfield, KS. His roommate introduced him to a remarkable young woman named Judy Thurman, and they married on Dec. 22, 1962, in Wichita, KS. Linn earned his B.A. in 1964 at Oklahoma City University and Master of Environmental Science at The University of Oklahoma in 1973. He volunteered to serve in the US Army Medical Corps from 1967-1968. Linn began his career in environmental quality in 1969 at the Oklahoma City-County Health Department, and moved to the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality in 1990, retiring in 2006. His children recall their dad being interviewed on local news, leading chemical spill cleanups, stakeouts for air pollution violators, and visits to local classrooms to teach about air pollution. Linn was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Linn was not shy and would strike up a friendly conversation with anyone, anywhere. Even when he lost most of his hearing later in life, he still found ways to connect with those around him. He enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, and loved attending church and golfing. As a youth, he became a fan of Milwaukee Braves third baseman Eddie Matthews, and he faithfully followed the Braves throughout his life, sometimes in person. Preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Katy Wainner; he is survived by his wife, Judy Wainner; brother, Kenneth Wainner (Kathleen Gerrity); sisters, Mary Kay Freeman (Bruce) and Helen Chesnut (Gary); daughter, Cindy Martin (Tim); son, Mark Wainner (Erin); his grandchildren, Mark, Holden, David, and Brian; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Open Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, 6-8 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home in Edmond, OK. Funeral Services are on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. at Memorial Road Church of Christ, 2221 E. Memorial Rd., Edmond, OK 73013. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Memorial Road Church of Christ for humanitarian efforts.