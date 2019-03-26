

























Lisa Rene' West

July 9, 1983 - March 19, 2019



YUKON

Lisa Rene' West, born on July 9, 1983, passed on March 19, 2019.

Lisa is survived by her son, Jack West, of Guthrie; her partner, Amber Behrens, of Yukon; mother and stepfather, Cyndi & Jim Mize, of Guthrie; father, Bob West, of OKC; brother, Joshua & Nicole West, of OKC; her maternal grandmother, Betty Griffin, of The Village; uncle and aunt, Tim & Robin Griffin, of Phoenix; along with many extended family members.

Lisa was born and raised in Midwest City, OK. She attended MWC Schools and graduated from Choctaw High School. She received her BA in accounting from The University of Phoenix.

Lisa was currently the Director of Operations at Big G Inc.

Lisa was a smart, intelligent, witty young lady. She was always smiling, and had the most beautiful eyes. She loved spending time with family and friends, and watching the Thunder play. She fiercely loved her son, Jack, and would do anything for him. Lisa will be missed by many, and was loved by everyone who came to know her. She was taken from this world and from Jack's life all too soon.

A Celebration of Lisa's Life will be held at Coles Garden, 1415 NE 63rd, St., OKC, OK 73111, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 12 noon.