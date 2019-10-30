|
|
NORMAN, OK
Lloyd M. Corlee
April 27, 1923 - October 18, 2019
Lloyd Corlee, 96, died on October 18, 2019 of cancer. He went peacefully at home, surrounded by his sons and their families.
Lloyd was born in El Reno, Oklahoma on April 27, 1923 to Marshall and Osie Corlee. He was an only child. He lived most of his young life in El Reno.
Lloyd enlisted in the Army on December 16, 1941. He entered the Army Air Corps and was trained to maintain the B-17 Bomber. In September of 1942 he arrived at Thurleigh Air Field in England with the 306th Bomb Group, 423rd Squadron, where he remained until after the war ended. When he returned home, he married his high school sweetheart, Helen Elizabeth Baker, in Oklahoma City, on January 16, 1946. They remained together until Helen's death in 2002.
Lloyd served in the Air Force for 20 years. He and Helen had two sons and lived in 6 states and the Philippine Islands before Lloyd retired and moved to Oklahoma City. Lloyd and Helen taught their sons the values with which they had been raised: help others, respect all life, try to make the world a better place.
After Lloyd retired from the Air Force in 1963, he worked for the US Postal Service in Oklahoma City. After Lloyd's second retirement they built Helen's dream house in the War Veteran's Colony south of Wilburton, OK. When they weren't working on the house, they were square dancing at clubs all over eastern Oklahoma, even travelling out of state to dance.
Lloyd had the ability to talk to anyone. Few people who met him forgot his ability to tell stories of the War, his early life and his love for Helen. His many friends and family will never forget this man whose kindness, strength and goodness changed all who knew him. He was a lifelong member of the Methodist church and lived according to its precepts.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents Marshall and Osie of El Reno, OK, his daughter-in-law Karen Johnson Corlee of Tulsa, OK and his granddaughter Elora Beth Duffer of NY.
Lloyd was survived by his son, Michael, and his wife, Lisa, his son, Chris, and his wife, Kathy, all of Norman, OK, his granddaughter, Anna Spray and husband, Zander, of Norman, his granddaughter, Becca Black and husband, Clarence, of Norman, his granddaughter, Cassaundra Duffer, of North Richland Hills, TX, his grandson, Matthew Landes, and his wife, Danell, of Houston, TX, his great-grandchildren: James Duffer, Scarlet Spray, Paislee Black, Penny Spray, and Noble Henry Black, and numerous nephews and cousins.
Lloyd will be cremated and buried in Fort Sill National Cemetery, near Elgin, OK, with his beloved wife Helen.
The family would like to thank Frontier Hospice for their caring support during Lloyd's final days.
There will be a memorial service at 11:00AM on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Ellison Avenue United Methodist Church, 600 S. Ellison Ave., El Reno, OK.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to: The Dean A. McGee Eye Institute, 608 Stanton L. Young Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73104.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 30, 2019