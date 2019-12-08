Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baggerley Funeral Home
930 South Broadway
Edmond, OK 73034
(405) 341-3737
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Baggerley Funeral Home
930 South Broadway
Edmond, OK 73034
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Baggerley Funeral Home
930 South Broadway
Edmond, OK 73034
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LLOYD ECK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LLOYD ECK


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Lloyd D. Eck
Sept. 1, 1938 - Dec. 3, 2019

EDMOND
Lloyd DeWayne Eck, Edmond, OK, age 81, was born on Sept. 1, 1938, in Lahoma, OK, to Adam & Frances Eck. He departed this life peacefully on Dec. 3, 2019, in Edmond, OK. Lloyd graduated high school in Lahoma, OK and furthered his education at Oklahoma City University. He was the owner of Central State Janitorial and provided commercial and residential services to many in the Oklahoma City/Edmond area. His greatest passion in life was sharing his faith in God and ministering to those in need. He loved his family and loved his God. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister. He is survived by his wife, Vangie Eck, of Edmond, OK; three daughters, Deborah Ortiz, Tempe, AZ; Linda Bishop, Richmond, VA; and Paula Kirkpatrick, Oklahoma City, OK; one son, Scott Eck, Edmond, OK; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, 12-7 p.m. at Baggerley Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors 5-7 p.m. A Service to Celebrate Lloyd's Life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 at Baggerley Funeral Home Chapel in Edmond, OK. Interment will follow at Summit View Cemetery, Guthrie, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LLOYD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baggerley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -