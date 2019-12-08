|
Lloyd D. Eck EDMOND
Sept. 1, 1938 - Dec. 3, 2019
Lloyd DeWayne Eck, Edmond, OK, age 81, was born on Sept. 1, 1938, in Lahoma, OK, to Adam & Frances Eck. He departed this life peacefully on Dec. 3, 2019, in Edmond, OK. Lloyd graduated high school in Lahoma, OK and furthered his education at Oklahoma City University. He was the owner of Central State Janitorial and provided commercial and residential services to many in the Oklahoma City/Edmond area. His greatest passion in life was sharing his faith in God and ministering to those in need. He loved his family and loved his God. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister. He is survived by his wife, Vangie Eck, of Edmond, OK; three daughters, Deborah Ortiz, Tempe, AZ; Linda Bishop, Richmond, VA; and Paula Kirkpatrick, Oklahoma City, OK; one son, Scott Eck, Edmond, OK; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, 12-7 p.m. at Baggerley Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors 5-7 p.m. A Service to Celebrate Lloyd's Life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 at Baggerley Funeral Home Chapel in Edmond, OK. Interment will follow at Summit View Cemetery, Guthrie, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 8, 2019