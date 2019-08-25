|
Lloyd E. Rhodes OKLAHOMA CITY
May 18, 1927 - Aug. 18, 2019
Our sweet dad, Lloyd Eugene Rhodes, passed from this life on Sunday, August 18, 2019. An avid reader, prolific writer, devoted family man...dad shared 67 of his 92 years with our darling mom, Sara, who preceded him in death in 2012. He was a grocer most of his adult life, owner of Rhodes Thrif-T-Wise Stores in Oklahoma City. He later worked for the , and Children's Hospital Foundation as Volunteer Coordinator. In 1945, Dad was an 18 year old Navy recruit, serving with his six brothers during the Second World War. Their mother, Pearl Rhodes, was recognized as "the outstanding war mother in Oklahoma City", honored for having all seven sons serving. A lifelong student of the Bible, dad's greatest joy was creating lessons and teaching Bible study classes. His family and large community of friends were always offered heart-felt encouragement through his tireless correspondence ministry. This legacy of Christian example and influence are memories we cherish and will carry forever in our hearts. In addition to our mom, Sara, dad was preceded in death by his mother, Pearl; Mom and Pop Bost; son, Bobby Murcer; seven brothers, Jesse, Denver, Alvie, Walter, Russell, Charlie, Thurman; and one sister, Verna Coffae. He leaves behind one sister, Mary Lee; three children, son, Dwaine and wife Phyllis; daughter, Kay Murcer; daughter, Cindy and husband, Calvin Worth... "Boomps" to his ten grandchildren, Tori and David Witherspoon; Todd and Lynne Murcer; Ryan and Jana Rhodes; Kyle and Jeni Rhodes; Robin and Mike Foelsch; Roman and Deanna Dye; Brad Worth; Pam and Mike Jones; Vicki and Brian Keller; Juli Alan and Troy Jenkins... eighteen great grandchildren, Sophie and Knox Witherspoon; Jackson, Holden and Ava Murcer; Aidan, Avary and Ashton Rhodes; Keelie Rhodes; Sydney and Emily Foelsch; Dylan and Lennon Dye; Tyler and Laura Kelting; Chelsea Jones; Melinda and Kleet Keller; great-great grand-daughter, Piper Kelting; and a host of friends, nieces and nephews. A joyous Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3pm on Saturday, September 21st, at Memorial Road Church of Christ, Edmond, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children's Hospital Foundation.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 25, 2019