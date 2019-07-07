Lloyd Dean Parman

Sept. 16, 1920 - July 4, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, church member, worker, golfer, sailor, and friend to all who knew him went to be with God on July 4, 2019. Lloyd was born on Sept. 16, 1920, in Lathrop, MO. He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn; son, Terry; and his siblings. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Dane and Joan Wiggins, of Oklahoma City; as well as his grandson, Tim Wiggins; and his granddaughters, Anne Cauthen and Cara Gray; four treasured great-grandchildren; and his nieces and nephew, Gwen Lummas, Molly Parman, Wayne Parman, and JoLynn Johns. Services for Mr. Parman will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 2604 N. May Ave., Oklahoma City. Memorials in his honor may be made to Cornerstone Church. For extended obituary, please go to www.chapelhill-okc.com Published in The Oklahoman on July 7, 2019