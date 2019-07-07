Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Cornerstone United Methodist Church
2604 N. May Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for LLOYD PARMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LLOYD PARMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Lloyd Dean Parman
Sept. 16, 1920 - July 4, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, church member, worker, golfer, sailor, and friend to all who knew him went to be with God on July 4, 2019. Lloyd was born on Sept. 16, 1920, in Lathrop, MO. He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn; son, Terry; and his siblings. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Dane and Joan Wiggins, of Oklahoma City; as well as his grandson, Tim Wiggins; and his granddaughters, Anne Cauthen and Cara Gray; four treasured great-grandchildren; and his nieces and nephew, Gwen Lummas, Molly Parman, Wayne Parman, and JoLynn Johns. Services for Mr. Parman will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 2604 N. May Ave., Oklahoma City. Memorials in his honor may be made to Cornerstone Church. For extended obituary, please go to www.chapelhill-okc.com
Published in The Oklahoman on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.