Lois A. Barnhill BETHANY
Feb. 5, 1940 - Aug. 7, 2019
Lois Barnhill, 79, passed away Aug. 7, 2019, in OKC. She was born in Greenfield, IL Feb. 5, 1940. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron and Hazel Snodgrass Lake. She is survived by husband, Raymond; daughter, Terrie Hill; and sons, Ronnie Osborne and Mike Osborne. Viewing is Monday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. at Mercer-Adams Funeral Service with family present 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, 11 a.m. at Mercer-Adams Chapel with interment in Resurrection Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 11, 2019