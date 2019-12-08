Home

Resthaven Funeral Home
44909 Highway 3
Shawnee, OK 74801
(405) 275-2200
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home
44909 Highway 3
Shawnee, OK 74801
LOIS CHAPPELL


1926 - 2019
LOIS CHAPPELL Obituary

Lois Faylene Chappell
Feb. 1, 1926 - Dec. 6, 2019

SHAWNEE
Lois Faylene Chappell, 93, went to be with the Lord Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. She was born Feb. 1, 1926, in Caddo, OK to Victor Graham and Minnie (Simmons) Graham. On Aug. 3, 1947, she married the love of her life, Claud Melvin Chappell.
She worked at Southwestern Bell until her first child was born. She was an active member and volunteer at the First United Methodist Church of Seminole for over 50 years. Upon moving to Shawnee, she became a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. She volunteered at the Jasmine Moran Children's Museum, Interfaith Social Ministry, and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi. Lois loved golf, bridge, dancing and cooking. She was a true joy and light in this world.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Claud Chappell; her father and mother, Victor Graham & Minnie (Simmons) Graham; her sisters, Elna Harmon and Mildred Gillespie; brothers-in-law; and her nephew, Glenn Carl Gillespie.
Survivors include her two daughters and spouses, Judy and Joe Roberson, of Del City; and Janis and Jimmy King, of Shawnee; one grandchild, Lindsay Chappell King; niece and nephew.
Service will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 10, 2019, at Resthaven Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Heartland Hospice, St. Paul's Building Fund, or the .
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 8, 2019
