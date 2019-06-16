Resources More Obituaries for Lois Hanson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lois Hanson

Nov. 7, 1922 - June 5, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Lois S. Hanson passed away peacefully with her family at her side on June 5, 2019. Lois was born o n November 7, 1922 to Zed Saxton and Myrtle (Johnson) Saxton Burns in Elk City, Oklahoma. Lois grew up in Hobart & Altus, Oklahoma. After graduating from Altus High School at the age of 16, Lois attended Altus Junior College where she studied Journalism. During these early years, Lois worked at the Mangum Daily Star and the Woodward Daily Press writing social news items.

In 1953, Lois married E. Sidney Hanson, her loving of husband for 65 years. Lois followed Sid through his career moves with Cities Service Gas Company from Wichita, Kansas to Knob Noster, Missouri to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma where they settled in 1961. Lois was happiest when surround by her family. Her family was her number one priority and her greatest source of joy. She was a loving wife, devoted mother to her two daughters and dedicated grandmother to her grand- daughter. Lois was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and actively involved her family in church life. In addition, she volunteered every week for 35 years at Integris Baptist Hospital and was a lifetime member of the Integris Baptist Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary. For hobbies, Lois had a passion for duplicate bridge. In 1975, she earned her Life Master Certificate from the American Contract Bridge League in recognition of her achievements in bridge competitions culminating in life mastership. Lois had a very caring heart and always thought of others before herself. Her giving nature, her steadfast loving support, her optimistic spirit and her beautiful smile will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Lois is survived by her husband, E. Sidney Hanson, two children, Lynn H. Gibbs (David) and Kim Ann Hanson, all of Oklahoma City and 1 granddaughter, Mallory Lynn Gibbs of Dallas, Texas. In addition, she is survived by many nieces and nephews and other dear relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Myrtle Iris Burns. Lois will be honored in a private service for immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lois to the Oklahoma Chapter of the at 6601 Broadway Extension, Suite 120, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73116. Published in The Oklahoman on June 16, 2019