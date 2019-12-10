Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary South Colonial Chapel
6934 South Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
(405) 634-1439
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary South Colonial Chapel
6934 South Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary South Colonial Chapel
6934 South Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary South Colonial Chapel
6934 South Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LOIS MATHIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOIS MATHIS


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOIS MATHIS Obituary

Lois Loreece
Mathis
Nov. 22, 1937 - Dec. 8, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Lois was born in Washington, OK on Nov. 22, 1937 to Carlos & Jewel (Montgomery) Sadberry. She passed away surrounded by her family on Dec. 8, 2019. Lois married the love of her life, Melvin Mathis, June 7, 1953 in Okla. City. She worked for many years for Farmer's Union Insurance. A loving & devoted wife, mother & "Granny" she will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched. She is survived by her husband Melvin; daughter Sharon Cozart & her husband John; son Dale Mathis & his wife Cindy; siblings Randy Sadberry & Gerene Docken; five grandchildren & five great grandchildren. Viewing & visitation will be held Tues. & Wed. from 4-8 PM, the family will be present Wed. from 4-6 to greet friends at the funeral home. Services to honor & celebrate her life will be held at 1 PM Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Vondel Smith & Sons Mortuary, 6934 S. Western, OKC 73139. The family suggests memorials to the . Visit:

vondelsmithmortuary.com to read Lois's life story.

Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary South Colonial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -