Lois Loreece OKLAHOMA CITY
Mathis
Nov. 22, 1937 - Dec. 8, 2019
Lois was born in Washington, OK on Nov. 22, 1937 to Carlos & Jewel (Montgomery) Sadberry. She passed away surrounded by her family on Dec. 8, 2019. Lois married the love of her life, Melvin Mathis, June 7, 1953 in Okla. City. She worked for many years for Farmer's Union Insurance. A loving & devoted wife, mother & "Granny" she will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched. She is survived by her husband Melvin; daughter Sharon Cozart & her husband John; son Dale Mathis & his wife Cindy; siblings Randy Sadberry & Gerene Docken; five grandchildren & five great grandchildren. Viewing & visitation will be held Tues. & Wed. from 4-8 PM, the family will be present Wed. from 4-6 to greet friends at the funeral home. Services to honor & celebrate her life will be held at 1 PM Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Vondel Smith & Sons Mortuary, 6934 S. Western, OKC 73139. The family suggests memorials to the . Visit:
vondelsmithmortuary.com to read Lois's life story.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 10, 2019