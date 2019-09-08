|
Lola M. Weaver MIDWEST CITY
April 22, 1928 - Sept. 4, 2019
Lola M. Weaver was born April 22, 1928, in Townley, AL to Chester A. & Myrtle M. Townley, the oldest of their three daughters. She left this life Sept. 4, 2019, in Del City, OK at age 91. Lola attended school in Walker County, AL and graduated in 1947. She took a job with Southwest Power and Light and relocated to Greggton, TX that same year, eventually working her way up to office manager. While there, she met her future husband, Donald George Weaver, and they were married Nov. 18, 1949, in Tupelo, MS. In Sept. 1950, the couple relocated to Midwest City, OK, as Donald had accepted a job at Tinker AFB. Lola was employed at several jobs following their relocation, working for the Ben E. Keith Grocery Wholesaler, the Oklahoma City office of the Boy Scouts of America (Last Frontier Council), Humpty-Dumpty Grocery, and in home sales for Tiara Glassware and the Melaleuca Company in later years. The family relocated to Topeka, KS, and then to Mobile, AL to accommodate Donald's career and finally, relocated back to Midwest City, where they stayed until his retirement. Lola was preceded in death by her parents; her two sisters, Martha L. Lanier and Betty J. Dover; and Donald Weaver, her husband of 44 years, in 1993. She leaves behind her son, Robert Weaver, and daughter-in-law, Sonya Weaver, of Oklahoma City; her daughter, Linna Hoppe, and son-in-law, Christopher Hoppe, of Opelika, AL; four grandchildren, Leah Hoppe, of Macon, GA; Lindsey and husband Jeremy Smith, of Hueytown, AL; Daniel and wife Miriam Hoppe, of Newnan, GA; and Sydney and husband Jeremy McHenry, of Oklahoma City; along with her five great-grandchildren, Braydon Jenkins, Maddox McHenry, Jaxon McHenry, Lennox McHenry, and Elijah Hoppe. Lola was a longtime member of the Eastside Church of Christ in Midwest City, and later the Del City Church of Christ until her passing. She loved flowers, gardening and worked to upkeep her home and gardens for much of her later life. In her more active years, she was a member of the Midwest City Council of Garden Clubs (Portulaca Chapter) and the Mid-Del Singers. She leaves behind many friends and family who will miss her greatly. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at the Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home in Del City. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Arlington Memory Gardens.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 8, 2019