Loleta Fay McNally ARDMORE
Jan. 28, 1943 - Oct. 13, 2019
Loleta Fay (Stephenson) McNally passed away peace-fully on October 13, 2019, at Lakeland Manor in Ardmore, OK. She was born January 28, 1943, in San Pedro, CA. Early in life, Loleta's fiery temper and red hair earned her the nickname "Gingersnap", soon shorted to Ginger, a nickname she carried for the rest of her life. Ginger grew up in Oklahoma and married David McNally on June 23, 1962. Son Shane joined the family, followed by daughter Shannon. The family lived in Michigan for 33 years before Ginger and David returned to Oklahoma in 1998, settling in Ardmore. Ginger was preceded in death by her parents, Bessie & A.J. Stephenson; her brother, Rex Stephenson; and her daughter, Shannon. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, David McNally; sister, Louise Williford; sister-in-law, Darlene McNally, her son Shane & wife Cathy; grand-daughter, Kristen McFadin & husband Mickey; and grandson, Kevin Barker & fiancée Jennifer Gibson, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Yanda & Son Funeral Home, Yukon, OK. Online condo-lences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 23, 2019