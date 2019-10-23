Home

POWERED BY

Services
YANDA & SON FUNERAL HOME - YUKON
1500 W VANDAMENT AVE
Yukon, OK 73099
405-350-7101
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
YANDA & SON FUNERAL HOME - YUKON
1500 W VANDAMENT AVE
Yukon, OK 73099
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LOLETA MCNALLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOLETA MCNALLY


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Loleta Fay McNally
Jan. 28, 1943 - Oct. 13, 2019

ARDMORE
Loleta Fay (Stephenson) McNally passed away peace-fully on October 13, 2019, at Lakeland Manor in Ardmore, OK. She was born January 28, 1943, in San Pedro, CA. Early in life, Loleta's fiery temper and red hair earned her the nickname "Gingersnap", soon shorted to Ginger, a nickname she carried for the rest of her life. Ginger grew up in Oklahoma and married David McNally on June 23, 1962. Son Shane joined the family, followed by daughter Shannon. The family lived in Michigan for 33 years before Ginger and David returned to Oklahoma in 1998, settling in Ardmore. Ginger was preceded in death by her parents, Bessie & A.J. Stephenson; her brother, Rex Stephenson; and her daughter, Shannon. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, David McNally; sister, Louise Williford; sister-in-law, Darlene McNally, her son Shane & wife Cathy; grand-daughter, Kristen McFadin & husband Mickey; and grandson, Kevin Barker & fiancée Jennifer Gibson, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Yanda & Son Funeral Home, Yukon, OK. Online condo-lences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOLETA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of YANDA & SON FUNERAL HOME - YUKON
Download Now