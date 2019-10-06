|
|
Lolly Sweeney OKLAHOMA CITY
Aug. 14, 1925 - Oct. 2, 2019
Laura Ann "Lolly" Sweeney, a seventy-two-year Balliets institution, passed away at the age of 94 Oct. 2, 2019. She was born Aug. 14, 1925, in Weleetka, OK to Willard and Cleo Johnston. Following high school graduation, Lolly attended Texas Tech University, where she was a finalist for Yearbook Beauty. Lolly's modeling career started at John A. Brown while her mother, Cleo, was working at Balliets. Edna Balliet quickly took Lolly on as a model for the high fashion clothing store, and Lolly also began assisting with sales and became a successful buyer and associate for them during her impressive seven-decade career. Her impeccable sense of fashion has inspired loyalty from three generations of Balliets customers.
Lolly was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Bob. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Marshall; son, Michael Sweeney; three grandsons, Michael L. Sweeney (Mackenzie), Robert Sweeney (Calie Armondariz), and Thomas Jordan (Melisa); and one great-grandson, Matthew Jordan.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church with burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Oklahoma Humane Society, 7500 N. Western Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73116; or to Christ the King Catholic Church.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 6, 2019