Lonnie J. "Nell"

Woodard

May 25, 1931 - March 15, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Lonnie Jenell "Nell" Woodard achieved her life's goal on Friday, March 15 as she left this earth and met her Lord and Savior face to face. Nell was born May 25, 1931, to Loyd & Juanita Hornsby in Wellington, TX. In her early years, she worked in retail as a window decorator in Dumas, TX, and it was there, in 1948, that she met William B. "Bill" Woodard. They were married Nov. 20, 1948. Nell was a homemaker and stay-at-home mom who loved to cook and sew. She was a lifelong servant of the Lord, working in her church and different mission-related settings. Nell & Bill enjoyed years of traveling, not only in the U.S., but other countries as well. They always found Christian ministries to involve themselves in. Nell was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; and a sister, Hattie Mae Kruger-Elliott. She is survived by her three children, Rebecca Plumlee & husband Bruce, William B. "Bill" Woodard & wife Ivy, and Carl Woodard & wife Debbie; seven grandchildren, Andy Plumlee, Allison Woodard, Eric Woodard, Trent Woodard, Chad Woodard, Rachel Minnich, and Rickey Dover; her seven great-grandchildren, Chandler, Samantha, Dylan, Will, Libby, Hunter, and Jacob; brother, Calvin Hornsby; and a host of other family and friends. If you would like to honor Nell in a memorial, please do so to the Texas Baptist Men's Camp Builders or Reaching Souls International. A Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, the family present 6-8 p.m. Tuesday to greet friends, at Vondel L. Smith & Sons Mortuary at South Lakes, 4000 SW 119th, OKC, OK 73173. Services to celebrate Nell's home going will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of Southern Hills Baptist Church, 8601 S. Penn, OKC, OK 73159. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary