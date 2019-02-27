



Lora Lee Linthicum

March 1, 1933 - February 24, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Lora Lee Linthicum passed away in the early morning of February 24, 2019, at the age of 85, just six days shy of her 86th birthday. She was born and raised in Oklahoma City to George Washington Hamilton and Mary Auda Hamilton and was the youngest of eight children. Lora Lee graduated from Capitol Hill High School in 1950 and went on to work at Baptist Bookstore as a general office worker. In 1951 she went to work at Tinker Air Force Base, and it was there she met the love of her life, MSGT, Roy Lynn Linthicum. On June 15, 1957, Roy and Lora Lee were married and began an adventure of a lifetime, the birth of their son, Mark Lynn Linthicum, on August 6, 1960, and then traveling overseas, this was especially exciting for Lora Lee because up until this point she had never been anywhere outside of Oklahoma. In 1963 the Linthicum's were stationed at Rosieres-en-Haye, France, Toul Air Force Base. It was there on January 26, 1966, a second child was born, their daughter, Lisa Kay Linthicum. From France, they were soon stationed in Lakenheath, England and then back to Oklahoma City. Lora Lee and Roy loved going antiquing, old cars, furniture, and car upholstery and going to their lake property every weekend. They were together for 39 years until Roy's passing in 1996. Lora Lee loved to play golf with her niece Judy, her chocolate milk every night before bed, having large Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners with her family, going to her lake property in Fort Cobb and working on special projects with her brother Bill, getting to see her Chicago Cubs win the World Series, and loved watching her Oklahoma State Cowboys play football. Lora Lee is preceded in death by her parents, George Washington Hamilton, Mary Auda Hamilton (Edminston); husband, Roy Lynn Linthicum; son, Mark Lynn Linthicum; sisters, Helen O'Quinn, Mari Jo Hamilton; brothers, John T. Hamilton (Ruth), James C. Hamilton (Jeanie), Gene S. Hamilton (Grace), George W. Hamilton (Leona), Bill J. Hamilton. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Kay Linthicum of Oklahoma City; daughter-in-law, Becky Tyler-Linthicum of New Smyrna Beach, FL; sister-in-law, Corrine Hamilton of Oklahoma City; brother-in-law, Troy Glenn Linthicum of Munday,TX; sister-in-law, Nancy Stikeleather of Charlotte, NC; and many nieces and nephews, other family and friends. You can rest now Mom. No more pain. Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00-8:00pm at Resthaven. Services to celebrate Lora Lee's life will be 2:00pm Friday, March 1, 2019, in The Chapel at Resthaven with burial to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens.