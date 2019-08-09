|
|
Loren L. Capron OKLAHOMA CITY
May 11, 1942 - August 8, 2019
Loren L. Capron, 77, was born on May 11, 1942 to Loren and Ida May Capron in Peoria, IL. He passed away on August 8, 2019, at Saint Anthony's Hospital, Oklahoma City from Multiple Myeloma.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Park-Capron; step-children, Brandon Perkins, Oklahoma City, OK, Shannon Perkins, Chandler, and Danielle Chepela (Yuri), Chicago, IL; his grandchildren, Stephanie and Sean Haynes, Oklahoma City and Slava and Margarita Chepela, Chicago, IL. His brothers who also survive him are Ron Capron (Sis), Edwards, IL, Terry Capron (Barb), Peoria, IL, Stanley Capron (Vickie), Amarillo, TX and Kenny Capron (Sandy), Parkersburg, IA; as well as a multitude of friends from the Central Oklahoma Corvair Association (COCCA) and many, many others.
Loren grew up on a dairy farm in Peoria, IL and served in the Air Force from 1960-1964 where he served primarily in France. He attended college at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, IA. After college, he received his commercial realtors license and had a career in commercial property develop-ment in Iowa. He moved to Oklahoma City from Cedar Rapids, IA in the early 1980's to own and manage apartment buildings in the Jefferson Park neighborhood. Loren was very active in the historic re-development of Jefferson Park. He constructed and/or renovated over twenty homes in Jefferson Park for low to moderate income families.
On June 5, 2004, he married Elizabeth Park and they have enjoyed 15 years of married life. They traveled all over the United States in their vintage Corvette, taking long vacations. They also enjoyed a cruise to the Bahamas and long vacations to different countries including Russia, England, Ireland, Scotland, Italy and France. Loren loved his four grand-children very, very much. He enjoyed the many vacations with Stephanie and Sean through the years and spending time with Slava and Margarita in Chicago.
Services will be at Smith & Kernke Chapel, 1401 N.W. 23rd, Oklahoma City, OK, on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 9, 2019