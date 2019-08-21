Home

Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
OKC, OK
LORENE HUNGERFORD


1933 - 2019
LORENE HUNGERFORD Obituary

Lorene Hungerford
May 17, 1933 - August 19, 2019

BETHANY
Lorene "Lori" Hungerford, 86, died on August 19, 2019 in Bethany, OK. She was born on May 17, 1933 in Ada, OK to Henry and Alta (Vaughn) McSperitt. Lori was a nursing and physical therapy assistant and a longtime member of Calvary Church of the Nazarene. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Louis Bauman, the father of her children, Leonard Kendall and Calvin Hungerford; and daughter, Lana O'Hara. She is survived by her daughter, Rana Noble; son, Steve Bauman; grandchildren, Trace, Seth, John, Daniel, Sara, Luke, Katie, Kelly and Kyle and 16 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be Wednesday, 9am-9pm with family present from 6-8pm at Mercer-Adams. Graveside services will be held at 10am, Thursday, August 22, 2019, in Memorial Park Cemetery, OKC. To share a memory or condolence, visit:
www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 21, 2019
