|
|
Lorene Hungerford BETHANY
May 17, 1933 - August 19, 2019
Lorene "Lori" Hungerford, 86, died on August 19, 2019 in Bethany, OK. She was born on May 17, 1933 in Ada, OK to Henry and Alta (Vaughn) McSperitt. Lori was a nursing and physical therapy assistant and a longtime member of Calvary Church of the Nazarene. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Louis Bauman, the father of her children, Leonard Kendall and Calvin Hungerford; and daughter, Lana O'Hara. She is survived by her daughter, Rana Noble; son, Steve Bauman; grandchildren, Trace, Seth, John, Daniel, Sara, Luke, Katie, Kelly and Kyle and 16 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be Wednesday, 9am-9pm with family present from 6-8pm at Mercer-Adams. Graveside services will be held at 10am, Thursday, August 22, 2019, in Memorial Park Cemetery, OKC. To share a memory or condolence, visit:
www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 21, 2019