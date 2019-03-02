Home

Services
Matthews Funeral Home
601 South Kelly Avenue
Edmond, OK 73003
(405) 341-2787
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Matthews Funeral Home
601 South Kelly Avenue
Edmond, OK 73003
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Edmond First Church of the Nazarene
Loretta Hollingsworth
Aug. 13, 1931 - Feb. 27, 2019

YUKON
She was born a West Virginia coal miner's daughter to Buell and Sarah Brewster. She married Aaron Toler in 1947. To this union were born three preachers - Stan, Terry, and Mark. Shortly after moving to Columbus, OH - Aaron was tragically killed in a construction accident. At church, she later met a handsome bachelor named Jack Hollingsworth. They were married in Columbus, OH in 1963. Loretta was a licensed Cosmetologist and owned and operated two salons in Columbus. She was active in her church, and loved singing Gospel music with her family. Jack and Loretta moved to Yukon, OK in 2010. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Aaron; 10 brothers and sisters; and her son, Dr. Stan Toler. She is survived by her husband, Jack Hollingsworth; daughter-in-law, Linda Toler; son, Terry Toler and his wife Sue; son, Mark Hollingsworth and his wife Mary; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Matthews Funeral Home in Edmond on Sunday, 2-4 p.m. A Funeral will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at the Edmond First Church of the Nazarene.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 2, 2019
