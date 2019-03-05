Lorna J Gill

Dec . 29, 1933 - March 1, 2019



EDMOND

Funeral services for Lorna Jayne Gill, 85, of Edmond, OK, are 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Quail Springs Baptist Church, 14613 N. May Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73134. Officiating the service will be Roy Moody, pastor of pastoral care at QSBC. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Quail Springs Baptist Church, Oklahoma City, Senior Adult Ministry.

Lorna Gill was born in Oklahoma City Dec. 29, 1933, to Richard & Lorraine Bowen. Lorna was diagnosed with cancer in Dec. 2018 and went to be with her Heavenly Father on March 1, 2019.

She was preceded in death by husband Robert Gill, her parents and two brothers. She is survived by her three daughters, Debbie Wilson, of Oklahoma City; Brenda Pugh & husband Jack, of Oklahoma City; and Tracey Rice & husband Brad, of Edmond; five grandchildren, Celesta Eddings, Aimee Jenks, Franklin Eddings, Brooke Rice, and Blake Rice; and her five great-grandchildren, Savanah Hulsey, Sadie Hulsey, Lincoln Jenks, Emersyn Jenks, and Lucinda Eddings; stepdaughter, Cynthia Crook & husband Chris; stepson, Robert Gill & wife Rose; a sister, Leah Irwin, of Long Beach, CA; brother, Roger Bowen & wife Charlotte, of Edmond; numerous church family members and many other dear family and friends.

Lorna was a longtime accountant who had been enjoying her retirement by playing cards with friends, spoiling her dogs, Sophie and Rascal; and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. What was most important to Lorna was her walk with the Lord Jesus Christ and spending time with her family. She loved watching tennis, old game shows, getting her nails done and playing FreeCell on her computer. She was a friend and caregiver to many who have passed on, taking them to appointments, helping them with errands and sending cards with words of encouragement. She taught us all the meaning of family. Lorna will be deeply missed by her family and close friends. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary