Louie Donus Huffman

April 10, 1937 - March 21, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Louie Donus "Don" Huffman, Jr., age 81, passed away March 21, 2019, at Integris Hospice House in Oklahoma City at 11:43 p.m. Don was born April 10, 1937, in Oklahoma City to Louie Donus Huffman, Sr. & Edna Lavoe "Susie" Huffman. Don graduated from Central High School in Oklahoma City, served in the Air National Guard, and worked as a civil service logistics specialist upon retiring in 1994. Don enjoyed playing golf, caring for his pets, and tending to his yard. Don is survived by his wife, Nancy; his children, Paul Michael Huffman, Deana Lynn Carrillo, and Bryan "Keith" Huffman; as well as a nephew, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Clyde Dean Huffman. The family would like to say thank-you to the nurses and doctors who cared for Don during his time at Integris Hospice House. Memorial Service for Don will be held on Wednesday, March 27 at 10 a.m. at Mercer-Adams Chapel, Bethany, OK. To share a memory or condolence, please visit: www.mercer-adams.com Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary