Louis Leon Faires OKLAHOMA CITY
Louis "Leon" Faires, 65, passed away on Oct. 20, 2019. Leon was born on Sept. 25, 1954 in Cushing, OK to Paul E. and Martha (McNutt) Faires. Leon is survived by his wife, Lynda Car-ney Faires; daughter, Christy Faires; step-children, Cary Carney and Michelle Adams; grand-children, Mandy and Cory Rogers and Hali and Zach Adams; great grandchild, Mindy Darling; mother, Martha Faires; siblings, Bobette Stone (Gene), Johnny Faires, Joy Appleseth (Jim), Rodney Faires, Pam Robles (Danny) and Charlene Faires; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Paul Faires. Visitation will begin on Thurs. at 5:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at the Lynlee Mae Chapel 10:00 AM, Sat., Oct. 26, 2019. Inter-ment to follow at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Norman, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 23, 2019