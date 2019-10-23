Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LOUIS FAIRES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUIS FAIRES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Louis Leon Faires


OKLAHOMA CITY
Louis "Leon" Faires, 65, passed away on Oct. 20, 2019. Leon was born on Sept. 25, 1954 in Cushing, OK to Paul E. and Martha (McNutt) Faires. Leon is survived by his wife, Lynda Car-ney Faires; daughter, Christy Faires; step-children, Cary Carney and Michelle Adams; grand-children, Mandy and Cory Rogers and Hali and Zach Adams; great grandchild, Mindy Darling; mother, Martha Faires; siblings, Bobette Stone (Gene), Johnny Faires, Joy Appleseth (Jim), Rodney Faires, Pam Robles (Danny) and Charlene Faires; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Paul Faires. Visitation will begin on Thurs. at 5:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at the Lynlee Mae Chapel 10:00 AM, Sat., Oct. 26, 2019. Inter-ment to follow at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Norman, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOUIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.