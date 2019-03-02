Home

YANDA & SON FUNERAL HOME - YUKON
1500 W VANDAMENT AVE
Yukon, OK 73099
405-350-7101
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church
Yukon, OK
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
6:30 PM
St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church
Yukon, OK
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church
Yukon, OK
Loyd Eugene
Schweitzer
March 18, 1934 - February 26, 2019

YUKON
Loyd Eugene Schweitzer, 84, departed this life on Tues., Feb. 26, 2019, in El Reno, OK. He was born Mar. 18, 1934 in Calumet, OK, a son of the late Joseph "Joe" and Sophie (Reimers) Schweitzer. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Mark Stover and brother, Roy Schweitzer. Loyd is survived by his wife, Carol of 63 1/2 years; son, Doug Schweitzer (Robin); daughter, Debbie Stover; daughter, Diana Hale; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Mon., Mar. 4, 2019, at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, Yukon, followed by Wake and Rosary Services at 6:30 p.m. Loyd's celebration will continue with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Tues., Mar. 5, with interment following at the Yukon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to: SJN Altar Society, P.O. Box 850249, Yukon, OK 73085. Online condolences may be signed at:

www.yandafuneral.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 2, 2019
