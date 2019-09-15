|
|
Loyd Ewing Welch NORMAN
Oct. 8, 1924 - Sept. 7, 2019
Loyd Ewing Welch passed away on Sept. 7, 2019, in Norman, OK. Loyd was born on Oct. 8, 1924, in Hickory, OK to Loyd and Helen Welch. After graduating from Roff High School in 1942, he joined the United States Navy Armed Guard, where he served aboard the Lindley M. Garrison in the South Pacific from 1943 to 1946. Upon returning to Oklahoma City, he married Donna Atkinson and they had two daughters. He worked for Yellow Freight System in Oklahoma City for 34 years until his retirement in 1989. Loyd had a deep love for his family and greatly enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He made many memories fishing in Colorado and cheering on his Oklahoma Sooners. He was preceded in death by his wife and parents. He is survived by his daughters, Carla Horton and husband Gary, of Hot Springs Village, AR; and Julie Leisher, of Norman, OK; grandchildren, Greg Horton, Chris Leisher and wife Angie, and Shannon Leisher; great-grandchildren, Chloe Horton and Julianne Leisher; brothers, John Welch and wife Gloria and Joe Welch and wife Carol; and sister, Billie Cockrell. A private family graveside service is planned at a later date. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Thomas Merrill and the staffs of Arbor House Assisted Living, Grace Living Center and Good Shepherd Hospice for their care and support. Arrangements were provided by John M. Ireland Funeral Home.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 15, 2019