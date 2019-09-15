Home

POWERED BY

Services
John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
120 S Broadway St
Moore, OK 73160
(405) 799-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for LOYD WELCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOYD WELCH


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Loyd Ewing Welch
Oct. 8, 1924 - Sept. 7, 2019

NORMAN
Loyd Ewing Welch passed away on Sept. 7, 2019, in Norman, OK. Loyd was born on Oct. 8, 1924, in Hickory, OK to Loyd and Helen Welch. After graduating from Roff High School in 1942, he joined the United States Navy Armed Guard, where he served aboard the Lindley M. Garrison in the South Pacific from 1943 to 1946. Upon returning to Oklahoma City, he married Donna Atkinson and they had two daughters. He worked for Yellow Freight System in Oklahoma City for 34 years until his retirement in 1989. Loyd had a deep love for his family and greatly enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He made many memories fishing in Colorado and cheering on his Oklahoma Sooners. He was preceded in death by his wife and parents. He is survived by his daughters, Carla Horton and husband Gary, of Hot Springs Village, AR; and Julie Leisher, of Norman, OK; grandchildren, Greg Horton, Chris Leisher and wife Angie, and Shannon Leisher; great-grandchildren, Chloe Horton and Julianne Leisher; brothers, John Welch and wife Gloria and Joe Welch and wife Carol; and sister, Billie Cockrell. A private family graveside service is planned at a later date. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Thomas Merrill and the staffs of Arbor House Assisted Living, Grace Living Center and Good Shepherd Hospice for their care and support. Arrangements were provided by John M. Ireland Funeral Home.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOYD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now