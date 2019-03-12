L.R. "Bob" Sackett

Jan. 1, 1922 - March 5, 2019



EDMOND

L.R. "Bob" Sackett left his earthly home on March 5, 2019. Born on Jan. 1, 1922, to Lowell Roscoe and Florida Belle Sackett in Pensacola, FL, Bob graduated Pensacola High School in 1939. Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy in March of 1942 shortly after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. He proudly served aboard the USS Pasadena.

After the war, he returned to Florida, where he worked as a United States Postal Inspector for a brief time before he pursued his lifelong dream of becoming a pilot. Bob received his commercial pilot rating and took a job with Aero Commander in Bethany, OK. AC later became part of N.A. Rockwell, where Bob worked first as a test pilot, then he took over the duties as the Flight Safety Director. After retiring from Rockwell in 1975, he went to work for H-K Enterprises and finished his flying career in 1998 at CMI Corp.

Besides flying, his other passions in life were music and his pets.

He played in the Navy Orchestra and led several dance bands in Pensacola and OKC. He was a gifted musician having started piano lessons at age five and eventually mastering the piano, organ, drums, and trombone.

His love of animals was well-known. He once said that he never remembered a time in his life when he didn't have a dog. The day of his passing, his beloved Pixie was on his lap as he went to sleep for the last time.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his stepfather, Charlie Baggett; two sons, L.R.Sackett Jr. and John Robert Sackett; his former wife, Mary Frances Collier; and late wife, Ramona Cruz Sackett.

He is survived by his wife, Tomi Sackett; his precious caregivers for the last year, stepdaughter, Chani Hileman and her husband Eric; their children, Brett, Grant, and Emily (all of whom took great care of Bob in his last days); stepchildren, Kathryn Lee and husband Mark, John Latzke and wife Kristy, and Darrell Wilson and wife Robin.

His surviving family members are his daughter, Kaye Newcombe; son, David Sackett and wife Betty; son, Larry Sackett and wife Dolly; daughter, Susan Lynch and husband Tim; son, Mike and wife Vicki; son, Lowell and wife Gwen; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 2 p.m. at the Church of the Resurrection Episcopal Church, located at 13112 N. Rockwell Ave., OKC, OK 73142. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary