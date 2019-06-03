Lucile A. Arstingstall

Sept. 23, 1922 - May 31, 2019



MIDWEST CITY

Lucile A (Lenk) Arstingstall, surrounded by her loving family, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019, at her home. Born Sept. 23, 1922, in New Lebanon, OH, she was raised on a beautiful farm by her loving parents and graduated from Farmersville High School, Farmersville, OH, in 1941. Lucile married Robert L. "Bob" Arstingstall in 1944 upon his return from service in WWII, her loving husband for 63 years. They moved to Midwest City in 1952 when Bob's job relocated to Tinker Air Force Base. She was a loving wife and devoted mother to her six children. She enjoyed taking care of her home and her family. She also loved going to visit her family and friends in Ohio. Lucile was known for her warm heart, loving smile and generous hugs. She was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church since 1952, where she made many dear friends. She was a precinct worker for the Oklahoma County Election Board and a sales associate at Street's Department Store. She was also a member of the American Business Women's Association, the Floribunda Garden Club and several Bridge and Pinochle clubs, still playing Bridge three times a week at the age of 96. Lucile was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, George; grandson, Thomas; twin sister, Louise Voss; brother, Donald Lenk; and her parents, Roy and Edna Lenk. She is survived by her children, Judy Frech, of Corpus Christi, TX, and her husband Gary; John Arstingstall, of Perry, OK, and his wife Andrea; Joyce Boyd, of Oklahoma City; Karen Willbanks, of Oklahoma City, and her husband John; and Donna Arstingstall, of Oklahoma City; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, a sister-in-law, 12 nieces and 12 nephews, and many other dear relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with Graveside Services following at Resthaven Memory Gardens, 500 SW 104th, Oklahoma City. Visitation will be available 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 6 at Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home, 8805 NE 23rd St., Oklahoma City, 73141. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 700 N. Air Depot Blvd., Midwest City, OK 73110, in memory of Lucile Arstingstall.