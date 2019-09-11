|
|
Lucille Ann Luna OKLAHOMA CITY
April 28, 1934 - Sept. 6, 2019
Our beloved mother, Lucille "Ann" Roberts Luna, 85, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, to be reunited with the love of her life, Joe Edward Luna, Sr. Ann was born on April 28, 1934 to Frank Scott Roberts and Dorothy Ellen Barbee of Tulsa, Oklahoma. She grew up in Tulsa, where she graduated from Webster High School. Ann's work experience included, among others, Southwestern Bell Telephone and Telegraph Company, TG&Y, and the Oklahoma State Treasurer's office. Ann was a woman of intelligence, strength, loyalty, and love. She always put the needs and wishes of her family and those she loved ahead of her own. Ann enjoyed serving in many capacities in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints which included Primary, Young Women's, and Relief Society. She also served as an ordinance worker in the Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple. Ann is preceded in death by her parents, 1 brother, and loving husband, Joe Edward Luna, Sr. She is survived by her six children; Vicki (Dean) Bushey, Cheri Massey, Debbie Luna, Joe (Becky) Luna, Terri Bell, and Sharon (Randall) Hilburn; 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; and 1 sister. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, September 12, from 7-9 o'clock pm at Advantage Funeral Home located at 7720 S. Pennsylvania Ave., 73159. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 13, at 2 o'clock pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 12915 S. Santa Fe Ave., OKC, OK 73170.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 11, 2019