|
|
Lucille Mary Wilson EDMOND
Dec. 28, 1928 - Dec. 7, 2019
Lucille Mary Wilson was born December 28, 1928 in Dallas, TX, and passed into the presence of Jesus on December 7, 2019, in Edmond OK, her home for over 50 years. She was raised in New Orleans, LA, by her aunt and uncle, Ella and Charlie Daigle, and graduated from Redemptorist High School. Lucille met the love of her life, Ira Wilson, when she was a secretary at New Orleans Motor Company. No one could bring fun and laughter into Lucille's life like Ira. Soon after they met, Ira opened up Lucille's life with one of her favorite things by teaching her to drive. After one lesson, she proceeded to buy a car the next day to take others for a ride with her! They married June 19, 1959, and together they embarked on a full life together raising four children into wonderful adults. While Lucille loved enjoying life's moments like square dancing, bowling, bridge and parties, nothing could match her love for those closest to her. She extended a unique love and attention that formed and shaped a truly special, supportive and loving family, which is passed on as her legacy. Her love was manifested several ways. One was her love for all to eat healthy and delicious food! She was a marvelous cook and ahead of her time on health benefits of natural foods. Few things gave her more joy than for people to enjoy a meal around her kitchen table! After moving to Oklahoma in December of 1968, Lucille finally overcame her fear of flying, so she could participate in yearly business trips around the US and world. This is where Lucille's adventures and motto for life, "allons" (Cajun for "let's go") really kicked in. They traveled every year to exciting places like Monaco, Portugal, and many Caribbean spots, not to mention many destination places in the US. As the kids all left the house, she developed her love for Las Vegas trips. She went there several times a year, after retirement. Even after her vision failed her the past decade, Lucille would tell Ira multiple times a week "allons", lets go to Remington Park Casino where they would spend hours together ending the day trying to find a Taco Bell open at 1am!
Lucille is survived by her beloved husband, Ira Charles Wilson; daughter, Darlene Loria; son, Sonny E.A, Sanchez (wife Cindi); daughter, Janine Pekrul (husband Don); son, Ira Charles Wilson Jr. (wife Anne); grandchildren who knew her as "Mamalu": Christie, Troy, Erin, Sonny, Jennifer, Jaynie, Julie, Olivia, and Aidan; and great-grandchildren: Lexi, Kody, Julia, and Blake.
Viewing will be at Baggerley from 4pm to 8pm, Thursday with family pre-sent from 5pm to 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1pm Friday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 11, 2019