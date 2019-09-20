|
|
Lucy Grace Shank EDMOND
March 3, 1922 - September 17, 2019
Lucy Grace Shank passed away peacefully at her home in Edmond, OK at the age of 97 on September 17, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Oroville, CA she came to Oklahoma when she married her husband of 63 years, Carl Shank. Both Lucy and Carl met while they were in the Marine Corps and were stationed at Camp Matthews. The Marine Corp was a major part of their lives as they both held the office of President in the Oklahoma Chapter 2nd Marine Division Associ-ation for men and women. Carl and Lucy traveled proudly representing Oklahoma throughout the United States and to New Zealand, Australia and Tahiti, retracing where Carl was stationed during WWII. After Carl's death her wonderful granddaughter, Laura Sobieck, continued the yearly tradition of attending Marine Corp Reunions with her grandmother throughout the United States.
Lucy was a life learner, educator and proud graduate of Oklahoma City University. She taught in the Oklahoma City Public Schools System for 18 years. The majority of that time was at Capitol Hill High School where she made many lifelong friends with fellow teachers and students. When she retired with her husband to Seiling, OK she continued to teach for 28 years at various schools who were thrilled to have a foreign language teacher in the district.
Lucy was a strong Southern Baptist and raised her five children in the church. She taught Sunday School, served as part time secretary and many other jobs that any pastor would ask her to fill. She was especially proud to be in the Women's Missionary Union and held various offices within the state of Oklahoma. When she moved to Edmond to live with her daughter, she always told everyone she was visiting a Methodist Church but she was a Southern Baptist. Her love for the Lord was on display each day as she continued to let people know "This world is not my home, I'm just a passin' through. My treasures are laid up somewhere beyond the blue."
Carl and Lucy were long-time supporters of the Oklahoma Baptist Boys Ranch. She continued to support the Ranch after Carl's death as she sponsored the Carl and Lucy Shank Equine Center and recently she was a generous underwriter to help establish a vo-tech welding program on the grounds of the Boys Ranch in Edmond. With her friend from the Ranch, Mike Williams, she spent many pleasant afternoons at the Ranch getting to know the boys and watching the welding program grow. In 2016, she was honored with the prestigious Gladys Smith Society Award given by the Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children. This award is given to an individual for outstanding contributions and was one of Lucy's proudest moments.
Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Shank; brother, Luis Prado; sister, Juanita Garcia; beloved son, Arthur Lee Shank; and daughter, Rebecca Shank. She is survived by her son, Richard Shank (Virgie); daughters, Cathy Leichter (Kurt) and Lu Ann Kuhlman (David); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 2:00pm, Saturday, September 21, at the Memorial Park Funeral Home Chapel with interment in the family grave at Memorial Park Cemetery, both located at 13313 N. Kelley. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: The Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children, 3800 N. May Ave., OKC 73112.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 20, 2019